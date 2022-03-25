Injury Report: Karl Anthony-Towns Questionable vs. Mavericks

Skip to main content
Karl Anthony-Towns is questionable for Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks rematch

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks are poised for an exciting rematch following their game on Monday; however, the T-Wolves may be without their best player. The team announced on Thursday that Karl Anthony-Towns is questionable for Friday's rematch with a right forearm contusion.

The outcome of this game will likely determine whether or not the Timberwolves still have a chance to catch the Mavericks in the standings, as another loss would put them five games behind Dallas in the loss column. Already fighting an uphill battle to escape the play-in, Minnesota needs all the wins they can get, especially against the teams they're chasing.

Already a tough matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota will really be in trouble if Towns is eventually ruled out. The team also announced that Jaden McDaniels remains out with his left ankle sprain. For the Mavericks, they will be without Davis Bertans, Trey Burke, Theo Pinson, and Tim Hardaway Jr. for this game against the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves were hit hard by injuries and health and safety protocols earlier in the season, but they have been one of the best teams in the NBA since the All-Star break, and that is largely due to their relatively clean injury report during that time. Having now dropped two-straight games, the team is certainly hopeful that Towns will be able to play for this game against the Dallas Mavericks.

