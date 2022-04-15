Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Pelicans

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not appear in the play-in tournament

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not appear in the play-in tournament

While the LA Clippers now face potentially their last game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Kawhi Leonard has still not been officially ruled out for the year. While a potential return later in the playoffs remains an open door, Kawhi's return will not happen during the play-in tournament. After not playing in the team's first play-in matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Clippers announced Kawhi is also out vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clippers will be playing for their season on Friday night, as this will be a win or go home situation for both teams. Having this game at home is certainly an advantage, as the home crowds across the league have been incredible during the play-in tournament. While the Clippers will not have Kawhi Leonard, they will have Paul George, Norman Powell, and others.

The New Orleans Pelicans looked dominant at times against the San Antonio Spurs, securing a win at home in order to earn this game against the Clippers; however, winning on the road is always a challenge. New Orleans went 3-1 vs. the Clippers during the regular season; however, they were on the wrong end of a blowout in that final game, which was against a version of the Clippers much more comparable to the one they will see in this play-in game.

While Kawhi Leonard will not play, the Clippers expect to get a win. A trip to the playoffs, and a rematch with the Phoenix Suns is on the line.

