Injury Report: Klay Thompson Gives Status For Dallas Mavericks Game

After being sidelined with an undisclosed illness, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson confirmed himself that he will play Thursday night in Dallas. The veteran sniper said before the game, “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”

Klay said the illness that kept him out of the previous two ballgames started with a bad headache that ultimately never subsided enough for him to take the court. While the illness clearly bothered Klay enough to keep him sidelined, he assured reporters that he is now feeling much better.

“It sucks when you watch. I’ve done a lot of watching the last two years and you just feel helpless,” Klay said on the last two games. He added that he’s especially excited to help Steph, who Klay says has faced a lot of double teams with both he and Draymond out.

The Warriors are in need of a win, as they currently sit just a half game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the Western Conference’s 2-seed. Just 4-6 over their last 10 games, Golden State is looking to regain their early season form that helped propel them to the top of the standings. Getting Klay Thompson back healthy should certainly help with that.

The Warriors and Mavericks are set to tip-off at 5:30 PST in Dallas. If all goes as planned, Klay Thompson will be in the starting lineup alongside his splash brother Steph Curry.

Related Articles

Terance Mann Responds to Clippers Doubters

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Struggles

Steph Curry Opens up About Parents' Divorce