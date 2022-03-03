Skip to main content
Injury Report: Klay Thompson Gives Status For Dallas Mavericks Game

Injury Report: Klay Thompson Gives Status For Dallas Mavericks Game

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson confirms he will play vs. Mavs

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson confirms he will play vs. Mavs

After being sidelined with an undisclosed illness, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson confirmed himself that he will play Thursday night in Dallas. The veteran sniper said before the game, “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”

Klay said the illness that kept him out of the previous two ballgames started with a bad headache that ultimately never subsided enough for him to take the court. While the illness clearly bothered Klay enough to keep him sidelined, he assured reporters that he is now feeling much better.

“It sucks when you watch. I’ve done a lot of watching the last two years and you just feel helpless,” Klay said on the last two games. He added that he’s especially excited to help Steph, who Klay says has faced a lot of double teams with both he and Draymond out.

Read More

The Warriors are in need of a win, as they currently sit just a half game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the Western Conference’s 2-seed. Just 4-6 over their last 10 games, Golden State is looking to regain their early season form that helped propel them to the top of the standings. Getting Klay Thompson back healthy should certainly help with that.

The Warriors and Mavericks are set to tip-off at 5:30 PST in Dallas. If all goes as planned, Klay Thompson will be in the starting lineup alongside his splash brother Steph Curry.

Terance Mann Responds to Clippers Doubters

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Struggles

Steph Curry Opens up About Parents' Divorce

USATSI_17637519_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Klay Thompson Gives Status For Dallas Mavericks Game

By Joey Linn
40 seconds ago
USATSI_17768982_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Questionable Against LA Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
15 hours ago
1135968383.jpg.0
News

Draymond Green Blasts Lakers Fans For Booing LeBron James

By Joey Linn
19 hours ago
am4mjcsvjx8bzkrbbn6c
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant Playing, Ben Simmons Out vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
22 hours ago
1238862894.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors Struggles

By Joey Linn
Mar 2, 2022
USATSI_17767100_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Ballmer Donates $425 Million to University of Oregon

By Farbod Esnaashari
Mar 2, 2022
MB2XFSGU7BDNPNPYIGRASW67JY
News

Robert Covington Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

By Joey Linn
Mar 2, 2022
Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) pumps his fist after the Warriors made a layup against the Los Angeles Lakers late in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson to Join Golden State Warriors in Dallas

By C.J. Peterson
Mar 1, 2022