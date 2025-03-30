Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard in his last 8 games:



31 PTS - 6 REB - 71% FG

27 PTS - 10 REB - 7 AST

25 PTS - 10 REB - 3 AST

23 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST

33 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST

23 PTS - 6 REB - 5 AST

25 PTS - 6 REB - 5 STL

29 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST



Playoff Whi loading 🔥 (via @realapp_) pic.twitter.com/MTBxIbDguB