Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers are on their second to last stop on their four-game road trip. Sunday afternoon's opponents are the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season, after meeting just 12 days prior in Los Angeles. The Clippers were able to put on one of their better all-around games in their last meeting and secure a 132-119 win when they built separation from the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.
Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals on 63/83/100 shooting splits.
Los Angeles is entering the game with six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Jordan Miller, and Seth Lundy.
Kawhi Leonard is listed as OUT with right knee injury management.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan Miller is out with left hamstring tendinopathy, and Seth Lundy is out due to his two-way contract.
The Cavaliers have three players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Ty Jerome, and Jaylon Tyson.
Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way contract, Ty Jerome is out with left knee tendinitis, and Jaylon Tyson is out with a left knee bone bruise.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
