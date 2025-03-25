Latest James Harden Update After Injury in Thunder-Clippers Game
LA Clippers guard James Harden took a knee to the thigh from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort in Sunday night’s 103-101 loss. Spending some time down on the floor, Harden was eventually able to stay in the game.
While the knee to thigh contact was initially concerning, it was what Harden described as a “foot roll” afterwards that caused him the most issues.
“I rolled my foot,” Harden said in the locker room after the game. “I got bumped, I got kneed in the thigh. I was hopping and I rolled my foot. It’s in the middle of my foot. It’s a foot roll.”
Clippers head coach Ty Lue admitted the team probably should have saved Harden from himself, but the 11-time All-Star wanted to stay in the game. Lue added Harden could not move well after the fall.
With LA’s next game coming on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, the team will not announce Harden’s official status until Tuesday. That said, sources told Clippers on SI that Harden did travel with the team to New York.
The Clippers later confirmed this to be the case, sharing a photo of Harden boarding the team plane.
While this does not mean Harden will play in New York, it does leave open the possibility of him appearing on this four-game road trip that also takes the Clippers to Brooklyn, Cleveland, and Orlando.
Harden has appeared in 68 of LA's 71 games this season, averaging 22.5 points, 8.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds.