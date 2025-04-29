Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 5
The Los Angeles Clippers are back on the road to Colorado as they take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, after splitting their two home games at the Intuit Dome.
The series is currently tied 2-2, with the Clippers dropping Game 4 due to a miraculous 0.1 second tip-in dunk by Aaron Gordon. Los Angeles was able to battle back from being down 22 points at the start of the fourth quarter, to taking the lead at the 1:11 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Clippers played solid defense throughout the fourth and even on the final shot put up by Nikola Jokic, which resulted in an airball, however, they had failed to box out Gordon, who sealed the game.
The Clippers will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday and take the commanding 3-2 lead in the series. Los Angeles is entering the game with a clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
The Nuggets are entering the game with three players listed on the injury report: Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Russell Westbrook is listed as QUESTIONABLE with left foot inflammation.
Michael Porter Jr. is probable with a left shoulder sprain, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off for Game 5 at 10:00 p.m. EST.
