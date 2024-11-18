Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
After a much-needed bounce-back win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, the LA Clippers have to get right back to it against the number one seed in the Western Conference - the Golden State Warriors.
The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard remains out indefinitely as he recovers from a right knee injury, Mo Bamba is questionable due to a left knee injury recovery, and P.J. Tucker remains out indefinitely due to looking for a trade. The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors have five players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Kevon Looney, Reece Beekman, De'Anthony Melton, and Lindy Waters III. Steph Curry is questionable with left knee bursitis, Kevon Looney is out due to an illness, Reece Beekman is out due to a G League two-way, De'Anthony Melton is out due to a left ACL sprain, and Lindy Waters III is questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are both listed as available.
The last time the Clippers faced off against the Warriors, they won 112-104 in a game where Steph Curry suffered an injury. LA is currently on a four-game winning streak against the Warriors.
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
