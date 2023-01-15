Injury Report: Last Minute Updates For Clippers vs. Rockets

The LA Clippers are set to host the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, and both teams will be without some key contributors. For the Clippers, Paul George, Marcus Morris, John Wall, Luke Kennard, and Moussa Diabate are all out. For the Rockets, Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate, and Kevin Porter Jr. are out as well.

Green and Tate were not initially ruled out for Houston, but both players were suspended one game from an altercation that occurred between Houston and Sacramento. The league handed out fines and suspensions, with two of Houston's top players being hit with one-game suspensions.

This last minute change impacts Houston's game vs. the Clippers, as both players are serving their suspension on Sunday. The Clippers also had a last minute injury report change, albeit a minor one, with Moses Brown being upgraded from out to available. Brown had initially been ruled out on a G-League assignment, but with Moussa Diabate dealing with an illness, Brown was upgraded to available, and will burn another one of his two-way days.

The Clippers need to take care of business against the worst team in the NBA, especially since Houston is missing much of their top talent. A loss would be arguably LA's worst of the season, and having lost seven of their last eight, the Clippers cannot afford such a letdown.

