Skip to main content
Injury Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Probable vs. Clippers

© Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Probable vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers should have their top talent vs. the LA Clippers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After falling to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers for their home opener on Thursday evening. The team released their injury report, and there are no major changes from opening night.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as probable for the Lakers, while Troy Brown, Thomas Bryant, and Dennis Schroder remain out. Both James and Davis were listed as probable for opening night against the Warriors and ended up playing, so that is the likely outcome for this game as well.

The Lakers have lost seven straight games against the Clippers, and will be looking to snap that skid with a win on Thursday. Many of those losses have come against a Clippers team that was shorthanded, as Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season, and Paul George missed most of last season. Now with those two players back and healthy, the Clippers expect to continue beating the Lakers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This should be an exciting game, as the energy is always electric when these two teams play. While the matchup has been one-sided for a while now, the atmosphere is always fun, and projects to be no different for this one. For the Clippers, this will be their season opener, so the team is looking to set the tone against a Lakers team that is also looking or their first win.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul Geo

USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19123420
News

Injury Report: Clippers Fully Healthy vs. Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18150368_168390270_lowres
News

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith Pick LA Clippers Going to Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18466258
News

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17615329
News

Anthony Davis Reveals Mindset Against Clippers

By Joey Linn
ClipperVision Logo2
News

LA Clippers Launch New 'ClipperVision' Streaming Service

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19209195
News

John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19222943_168390270_lowres
News

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

By Farbod Esnaashari