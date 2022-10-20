Injury Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Probable vs. Clippers

After falling to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers for their home opener on Thursday evening. The team released their injury report, and there are no major changes from opening night.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as probable for the Lakers, while Troy Brown, Thomas Bryant, and Dennis Schroder remain out. Both James and Davis were listed as probable for opening night against the Warriors and ended up playing, so that is the likely outcome for this game as well.

The Lakers have lost seven straight games against the Clippers, and will be looking to snap that skid with a win on Thursday. Many of those losses have come against a Clippers team that was shorthanded, as Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season, and Paul George missed most of last season. Now with those two players back and healthy, the Clippers expect to continue beating the Lakers.

This should be an exciting game, as the energy is always electric when these two teams play. While the matchup has been one-sided for a while now, the atmosphere is always fun, and projects to be no different for this one. For the Clippers, this will be their season opener, so the team is looking to set the tone against a Lakers team that is also looking or their first win.

