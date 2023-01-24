Injury Report: LeBron James' Status vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, and they have listed LeBron James on the injury report for this matchup. Having dealt with ankle issues this year, James is listed as questionable with ankle soreness, but is likely to play.

It is not uncommon for the Lakers to list LeBron as questionable on the injury report, even when he is likely to play. Had he not been expected to play, the team would have listed him as doubtful.

James has not had his best career games against the Clippers, but still playing at an elite level, he is a tough matchup for anybody. The Clippers usually have a plethora of defensive options for LeBron, and this matchup should be no different, with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available.

The two teams have become a lot closer in the standings over the last few weeks, with the Lakers closing what was once a large gap. Just two games behind the Clippers in the standings, the Lakers will look to close that gap even more when they face their hallway rivals on Tuesday night.

With LeBron James listed as questionable, he will likely receive an official status shortly before game time, but the current expectation is that he will play. The Clippers will have to prepare as if they will be facing the soon to be all-time scoring leader.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton