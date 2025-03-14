Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young posted his league-leading 39th PTS & AST double-double in the Hawks victory!



🧊 35 PTS (21-21 FTM)

🧊 12 AST

🧊 7 REB



He also became the 6th player in NBA history to record 21 FTM without a miss 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pfMcLNdRUq