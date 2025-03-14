Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks
The Los Angeles Clippers are on their last game of a three-game road trip, with a stop in Atlanta to take on the hot Hawks.
Friday night's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Clippers took game one in a blowout ending in final score of 131-105. Kawhi Leonard made his debut for the season in the prior matchup, but it was Norman Powell who led the way in scoring with 20 points on 50/40/0 shooting splits.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.
Norman Powell is OUT with a right hamstring strain.
Ben Simmons is QUESTIONABLE with left knee injury management.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Hawks have eight players listed on their report: Trae Young, Clint Capela, Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr., Daeqwon Plowden, Jacob Toppin, and Keaton Wallace.
Trae Young is PROBABLE with right Achilles tendinitis.
Clint Capela is questionable due to family reasons, Kobe Bufkin is out with right shoulder surgery, Jalen Johnson is out with left shoulder surgery, Larry Nance Jr. is out with a right medial femoral condyle fracture, Daeqwon Plowden is out due to his two-way contract, Jacob Toppin, and Keaton Wallace are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks will face off Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
