Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings face off tonight in a game between two rising teams. Both the Clippers and Kings are on a two-game winning streak, with aspirations of creating some legitimate momentum.
The Clippers have the same five players on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is listed as out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Kawhi Leonard is listed as out due to right knee injury recovery, and P.J. Tucker is not currently with the team.
The Kings have a short injury list with two players on it: Devin Carter and Orlando Robinson. Devin Carter is listed as out due to left shoulder surgery and Orlando Robinson is listed as out due to a left MCL sprain,
Last season, the Clippers and the Kings had split their season series down the middle with two wins a piece. Tonight is sure to be a battle of the big men as Kings center Domantas Sabonis has been on a tear so far this season, averaging 20.3 points,13.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Clippers center Ivica Zubac will be tasked with slowing down Sabonis and giving his team a chance to pull out the win.
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
