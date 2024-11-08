All Clippers

Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings

The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings have submitted their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the basketball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the basketball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings face off tonight in a game between two rising teams. Both the Clippers and Kings are on a two-game winning streak, with aspirations of creating some legitimate momentum.

The Clippers have the same five players on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is listed as out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Kawhi Leonard is listed as out due to right knee injury recovery, and P.J. Tucker is not currently with the team.

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Domantas Sabonis (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kings have a short injury list with two players on it: Devin Carter and Orlando Robinson. Devin Carter is listed as out due to left shoulder surgery and Orlando Robinson is listed as out due to a left MCL sprain,

Last season, the Clippers and the Kings had split their season series down the middle with two wins a piece. Tonight is sure to be a battle of the big men as Kings center Domantas Sabonis has been on a tear so far this season, averaging 20.3 points,13.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Clippers center Ivica Zubac will be tasked with slowing down Sabonis and giving his team a chance to pull out the win.

The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News