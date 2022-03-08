Skip to main content
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins Playing vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are getting Steph, Klay, and Wiggins back against the LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors decided to leave Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins behind for some rest while the team traveled to Denver on Monday night. With the team's travel schedule set up the way it was, this was the right decision. While they lost that game, the Warriors are getting a rested Steph, Klay, and Wiggins for Tuesday night against the LA Clippers.

This is the fourth and final meeting between these two teams, with Golden State taking two of the first three. The Clippers were able to get a decisive win at home in their last contest with the Warriors; however, this game projects to be much more difficult. There is a sense of urgency amongst Golden State's team from top to bottom, having dropped nine of their last ten contests. Both teams are coming off of losses, and both teams expect to come out with maximum effort.

Following their loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, the LA Clippers were vocal about the lack of energy that led to the blowout. Terance Mann emphasized that he wasn't glad the loss happened, but he does know it will allow for a renewed sense of focus entering the game in Golden State, against a Warriors team that is just as desperate as the Knicks were to get a win.

With a rested Curry, Thompson, and Wiggins, the Warriors expect to win this game; however, the Clippers have proven to be a tough matchup for anybody this season.

