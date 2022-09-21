Skip to main content
Injury Update: Clippers Following Kawhi Leonard's Lead

The LA Clippers will follow Kawhi's lead on his return from injury
As expected, the LA Clippers have yet to provide an exact timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return. By all accounts, such a report may never actually come until just before the star forward is set to take the floor again. Having always remained reserved when handling the health of Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will continue with the same approach.

During a recent television appearance, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk gave an update on Kawhi Leonard, and how the Clippers are approaching his return.

"The Clippers have not given a timetable on [Kawhi's] return, because really, the matter of fact is they are going to follow Kawhi Leonard's lead with this, and see how he feels with each step," Youngmisuk said. "We've seen snippets through social media of how he's looking and doing in workouts, we don't see a lot, but he looks like he's bulked up."

Referring to pictures and videos that have surfaced of Kawhi Leonard's noticeably bulked up frame, Youngmisuk restated what many have already seen, that Kawhi indeed looks good.

Youngmisuk also added that Leonard has organized team workouts with Paul George in Santa Barbara and San Diego, which some videos have also surfaced from. While the updates remain minimal, they also remain positive. With the current expectation being that Leonard will be ready for pre-season action, there have been no signs of any setbacks. If he can regain form, the Clippers expect to ascend into the top-tier of championship contenders.

