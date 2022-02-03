Injury Update: Joe Harris Situation Has Become 'Worrisome'

The Brooklyn Nets have been without sharpshooter Joe Harris for the entirety of this season, and according to a recent report, they may have to get used to life without him. On the latest edition of his podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that "The Joe Harris situation has become really worrisome. I don’t think it’s a given that he’s coming back this year, and definitely don’t think it’s a given he’s coming back at 100 percent."

Joe Harris is currently recovering from ankle surgery that has kept him out all season. The Brooklyn Nets signed Harris to a 4-year / $75M contract at the end of 2020, with the hopes that his shooting would compliment their star play. When healthy, this has absolutely been the case. Harris led the NBA in three-point shooting last season, knocking down 47.5% of his shots from long range. While he did experience a slight drop-off in the playoffs, Harris has proven to be one of the NBA's best shooters over the course of his career.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently amidst a six-game losing streak, and have fallen to the 6th-seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are just 1.5 games away from falling into the play-in, as injuries and Kyrie Irving's vaccination status have kept them from competing at full strength. This latest update on Joe Harris is certainly less than ideal, especially considering the current state of things in Brooklyn.

At full strength, the Nets are arguably the most talented team in the NBA; however, full strength is not something they will likely experience much this season.

