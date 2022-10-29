Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Doubtful to Practice Saturday, Status Uncertain vs. Pelicans

After missing both games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not expected to practice on Saturday. Ty Lue revealed before practice that Leonard would likely not participate, and when asked about the star forward's status for Sunday's game, Lue said it's currently unknown.

The Clippers start another back-to-back set on Sunday, meaning Leonard will play at most one of the team's next two games. Sunday's matchup is against the New Orleans Pelicans, while Monday night is against the Houston Rockets. If Leonard does not play Sunday, he would seemingly play on Monday under the team's current protocol; however, if he ends up missing both games, then there is clearly something unexpected going on with his knee.

Even if Ty Lue knew how the Clippers planned to approach these next two games, anything related to Leonard's injury status has been kept very internal since his arrival in 2019, making it unsurprising that no major details were revealed. For now, Lue stated that Leonard is not expected to practice on Saturday, but an update on his availability for Sunday against the Pelicans is not yet available.

The team will likely announce an official update on Leonard's availability for Sunday's game at some point on Saturday. Even then, he will likely be listed as questionable, leaving the final update to come shortly before tip-off when coach Lue addresses the media.

