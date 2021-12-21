Injury Update: Paul George Playing vs. Spurs

After missing five games with an elbow sprain, LA Clippers star Paul George is set to return. Head coach Ty Lue said before the game that George would play and start against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers went 3-2 in George's 5-game absence, and will undoubtedly be glad to have him back. After this game against San Antonio, the Clippers will face the Sacramento Kings before going on a stretch of 10-games that features 8 matchups against playoff teams from last year.

Having Paul George healthy and available for that stretch will be vital for the Clippers, who currently sit at 5th in the Western Conference. Seeds 5-9 in the Western Conference are separated by just 1.5 games, making each game especially vital. It has been an up and down season for the Clippers, who have been plagued by injuries and the league's health and safety protocols, as has nearly every other team.

As of right now, the Clippers will be without Marcus Morris for the foreseeable future as he is currently in the league's health and safety protocols. In addition to Morris, Isaiah Hartenstein is dealing with a sprained ankle that is keeping him out of Monday night's game against the Spurs.

With players in and out f the lineup, getting Paul George back will be a much needed lift for a Clippers team that is fighting to maintain position in a packed Western Conference.

