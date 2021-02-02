NewsGameday
Isiah Thomas: 'You have to give the Clippers a lot of credit'

Isiah Thomas believes the Clippers are playing well, but it's a part of the expectations.
The Clippers are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA, and it seems like they're finally getting the recognition for doing so.

It's going to be very tough for the Clippers to shed the perception of last year's playoff collapse, but they're on the proper track right now. NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is one of those people that are finally starting to recognize the Clippers again. He made the following statements on NBA TV.

At the end of the day, the Clippers will always be judged by how they perform in the playoffs. No one should ever ignore their regular-season success, but all ultimate judgments are always reserved for the playoffs. That goes for them, and every other team in the NBA. The only reason it seems to apply more towards the Clippers is because they have an expectation of winning it all.

"We expect the Clippers to be playing this well," Thomas said. "We expect the Lakers and the Clippers to be on top of the west because they have the talent. I think the Clippers will be judged by how they continue to perform once the playoffs start." 

While the Clippers are starting to get recognized in things like the NBA's Power Rankings, it seems like that level of recognition applies to Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Neither seems to be in the MVP talks of the mainstream outlet or betting sites. Isiah Thomas still believes they deserve just as much praise.

"Give credit to Kawhi and George," Thomas said. "It's good to see Jackson come in and stay ready."

