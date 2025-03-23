Jalen Williams' Official Injury Status for Thunder vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder might appear to be just two Western Conference teams, but the Paul George trade back in 2019 has them attached. Not only did the Thunder land a plethora of picks from the Clippers, but they landed the likely 2025 NBA MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
On Sunday night, the two squads are set to meet in Los Angeles. With the Thunder already locking up the top seed in the conference, the Clippers can jump to the sixth seed with a win. While beating the Thunder will be a tall task, they'll have some odds in their favor following the Thunder's recent injury report.
Thunder star wing Jalen Williams is ruled out for Sunday's contest as he deals with a right hip strain. It's set to be the fifth-straight missed contest for Williams, with the Thunder boasting an impressive 7-0 record in games he's missed this year.
However, the stat in no way discredits the impact of Williams for this Thunder team. Currently in his third season in the NBA, Williams is averaging career-highs with 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals. The second-leading scorer for this Thunder team, his play will be crucial come playoff time.
As for the Clippers, none of their rotational pieces are listed and will look to shock the Thunder on their home floor. Tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 9:00 p.m. EST.
