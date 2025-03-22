Ben Simmons' Strong Statement on Defensive Player of the Year
After a rough tenure in Brooklyn that brought plenty of criticism, Ben Simmons might have finally found a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers. Even though he doesn't look like the All-NBA talent he once was in Philadelphia, he's able to contribute to winning basketball with the Clippers.
Recently, Simmons spoke on numerous topics, such as pledging to play for Australia for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. In a recent interview with RG, Simmons sat down to talk about some of his Australian teammates, including one who he thinks should be in the conversation for a highly-coveted award.
“Dyson [Daniels]'s just been killing. He's been all over it — Defensive Player of the Year for me,” Simmons told RG. “It's hard not to give it to him. I think he's just everywhere. He has great hands, and he's really guarding everybody.”
While Daniels isn't even in the top two for odds to win the award, there's no denying the Atlanta Hawks guard has been a menace on the defensive end this year. Daniels leads the NBA in steals per game with 3.0, with several players tied for second place at 1.8. However, the Hawks haven't been a good enough team to where Daniels receives the recognition.
Still just 22 years old, Daniels has a lot of room to grow and opportunities to win the award later down the line. And if Daniels and Simmons pair up for Australia in 2028, opposing teams will have a hard time scoring on them.
