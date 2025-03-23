Ben Simmons Shares Strong Josh Giddey Statement
The 2023-24 season was a down year for then Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, posting career lows across the board as his career was looking downwards. As a result, the Thunder capitalized on his value and sent him to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso.
While Caruso has been having an underwhelming season for the Thunder, Giddey is currently playing his best basketball with the Bulls. Looking like an All-Star level player since the break, Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons shared a strong statement about Giddey in a recent interview with RG.
“Josh Giddey is a talented point guard, sets up his guys, scores the ball well,” Simmons told RG. Since the All-Star break, Giddey has averaged 23.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. Set to be a free agent this summer, his recent stretch of play has him bumping up his price for the Bulls and potentially the open market.
Even though Simmons isn't the All-NBA player he once was for the Philadelphia 76ers, he's shown in his short time with the Clippers he can be a capable role player for a winning team. With his pledge to play in the Olympics in 2028, Simmons would join Giddey alongside Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels on the wing.
While Simmons will be looking to get back to his peak form by the time the Olympics come around, Giddey might have already taken the step to All-Star caliber by the time 2028 is here.
