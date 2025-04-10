James Harden Breaks Silence on Big Gesture After Clippers-Rockets
The LA Clippers went into their final home game of the regular season on a mission, handily taking down the Houston Rockets 134-117 to extend their winning streak to six games. But, for members of the Clippers organization, they got an unexpected gift to celebrate their last home game.
Clippers star James Harden had an incredible performance in Wednesday's win, dropping 35 points, 10 assists, and 2 steals on 10-18 shooting from the field, 5-11 from beyond the arc, and 10-10 from the free-throw line, but his incredible stat line was not the best part of his night.
Before the game, Harden gifted everyone in the Clippers organization a new pair of his signature shoes.
This was an incredible gesture by Harden and a great way to show his appreciation for everyone in the Clippers organization while, of course, getting some promo for his new shoes.
After the game, Harden talked about why he gifted everyone the shoes.
“I wanted everybody to feel that same aura that same swag that I’ve been having all year," Harden said. "It was an opportunity to make sure everybody felt how I feel. And walk around with some swag. That was the reason behind it and it felt good.”
Not many NBA superstars across the league will do something like this, especially recognizing everyone in the organization instead of just his teammates and coaches. Harden has had an incredible regular season, and this gesture, along with picking up a huge win, was a great way to go about their regular-season home finale.