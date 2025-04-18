James Harden Makes Bold Statement on MVP Race
While players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum have had stellar individual seasons this year, there's no denying that the NBA's MVP race is a two-horse race between Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two players split the regular season series against one another, and both had historic 2024-25 campaigns.
For Jokic, it would be a fourth MVP win, something only five other players have done so far in their careers. As for Gilgeous-Alexander, it would be his first and further solidify his status as one of the NBA's premier players. In a debate that will eventually be settled in the release of the awards, Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden thinks the players have already decided who they want.
“All the players, we want to see Shai win MVP because of the season he had and the winning… But of course, Jokic is the best player,” Harden told NBA reporter Rachel Nichols regarding the heavily debated race.
In Harden's case, it appears as though he's not only factoring in the team success advantage over Jokic, but also believes Gilgeous-Alexander deserves it since Jokic has won the award several times and Shai has done enough to earn the honor.
While expected to be on the list, the other finalists for MVP and other awards are set to be announced on April 20th on TNT, but the consensus remains a two-horse race between the two international stars.
