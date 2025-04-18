Clippers Use Ben Simmons For Interesting Role During Playoff Practice
The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 season, as many thought they would be a lottery-bound team after losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason. However, a strong bounce-back season from James Harden, as well as the emergence of Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, was enough to land them the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Therefore, the Clippers are set to meet the Denver Nuggets in the first round, and they will face one of the league's best players and MVP contenders, Nikola Jokic. It's been a historic season for Jokic, and looking to prepare for the playoff series, the Clippers have taken an interesting approach to preparing for the multi-time MVP.
In a report from The Athletic's Law Murray, the Clippers used guard Ben Simmons as Jokic for their scout team during their practice. After coming over to the Clippers via the buyout market after the trade deadline, Simmons is now playing a unique role for the team's playoff preparation, simulating the three-time MVP Jokic in practice.
While Jokic has solidified himself as one of the most dominant players in the NBA and a triple-double king, it was only a few years ago that Simmons was also affecting the game similarly. In his first four seasons with the 76ers, Simmons logged 32 triple-doubles and looked as though he'd have a long career of posting them. Now, his career has changed drastically, but he's still making a difference.
Looking ahead to the start of the series, Game 1 between the Nuggets and Clippers will tip-off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
