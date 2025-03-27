James Harden Makes NBA History After Knicks vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers traveled to New York for a two-game road trip against the city's two franchises. On Wednesday night, they started it off with a contest against the New York Knicks. With Jalen Brunson sidelined with injury and the Clippers seeking a massive win for their Western Conference standings positioning, the team delivered.
Backed by a strong second half performance where they outscored the Knicks 72-58, the Clippers pulled away with a 126-113 win at Madison Square Garden. While Kawhi Leonard posted an impressive 27 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, the story was James Harden putting on for Los Angeles while battling injury. Not only that, but he made NBA history with his efforts.
As a result of his performance and what he's done the entire season, Harden became the oldest guard in NBA history to have a season with 1,500 or more points and 500 or more assists. At 35 years old, many expected a continued decline from Harden after last season, but he now looks like the All-Star everyone remembers him as.
In terms of his performance Wednesday night, Harden had 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the win. With a strong core of Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac alongside Leonard and Harden, the Clippers can truly make some noise in the playoffs if all of them are healthy and playing like they've been.
Looking to continue his historical season, Harden and the Clippers will travel to Brooklyn on Friday for a contest against his former team, the Nets. The tip-off for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
