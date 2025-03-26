Tom Thibodeau Makes Jalen Brunson Injury Update Before Knicks-Clippers
Following the news from Milwaukee that Bucks guard Damian Lillard will miss the rest of the season with a blood clot in his right calf, the odds of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance for the Knicks are slightly improved. However, they have their own injuries to worry about as the season wraps up.
The major injury in question is that of Jalen Brunson, as the Knicks All-Star guard has missed the past nine games and will miss his 10th straight against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ahead of the contest, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau addressed the status of Brunson as fans await his return.
"He’s doing more and more each day. He’s feeling a lot better," Thibodeau said after Monday’s practice according to SNY. "So really good progress. But day-to-day, basically." In addition to that statement, Thibodeau added that Brunson has not practiced yet but he’s "doing a lot of shooting, working the pool, working the bike. Stuff like that. So his conditioning is pretty good actually."
While Knicks fans want Brunson to be healthy for the playoffs, Brunson will want to return before the end of the season to hit the 65-game threshold to be eligible for All-NBA. Brunson was an All-NBA Second-Team selection last season.
During this stretch of games, the Knicks hold a 5-4 record without Brunson and will look to hold off the Clippers on Wednesday night, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Injury Report: LA Clippers vs New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status for Knicks vs Clippers