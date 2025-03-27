James Harden Addresses Injury Concerns After Clippers-Knicks
The New York Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, with the Clippers actively seeking a win to move up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference and try to avoid the play-in tournament. Even though the Knicks were short-handed without Jalen Brunson, it wasn't going to be an easy win especially on the road.
Using a strong second half performance, the Clippers closed it out for a 126-113 win over the Knicks. Despite 34 points and 14 rebounds by Karl-Anthony Towns, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden led the Clippers to a massive win. Even though he entered the game with an injury concern, Harden delivered and addressed that matter after the game.
"We fighting for our lives right now," Harden said after the win. "Whatever it takes to win the game. Obviously, if I was very very very hurt, then I wouldn't be playing. I put it through some different tests and I figured it out...We got ten games left and every game is important for us."
While the Clippers do hold the tie-breaker over the Golden State Warriors in the standings, that would only matter if both teams finish the regular season with the same record. The Clippers have some tough games remaining, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, but end their season in what could decide it all on the road at Golden State.
However, if Harden can play like he did Wednesday night, Clippers fans should feel assured they are in good hands. Moving forward, the Clippers will head across the bridge to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday.
