James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
James Harden has accomplished almost everything there is to do in his NBA career, yet somehow the LA Clippers guard continues to find ways to make history.
On Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden added another milestone to his illustrious career. In the 3rd quarter, Harden officially moved into 11th place on the NBA's all-time scoring leaders list, passing the legendary Moses Malone. The next step for Harden is to join very rare air and crack the top 10 list by passing Carmelo Anthony.
Harden moved up the all-time leaderboard against the Thunder, the franchise that originally drafted him third overall in 2009. Harden played three seasons in Oklahoma City. winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011-12 as he helped take them to a Finals appearance.
Harden then moved on to truly make a name for himself with the Houston Rockets, where he became one of the league's top players and the 2017-18 NBA MVP. While Harden is not dominating in the same ways that he used to, the 35-year-old star continues to prove himself as an all-time great.
Harden has already proven himself as one of the most talented scorers to ever play the game and is now less than 900 points away from joining the top ten of the all-time scoring list. Harden is averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game this season to lead the Clippers to a fantastic season and likely a playoff appearance in year 16 for the veteran guard.