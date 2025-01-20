James Harden Makes NBA History in Lakers vs Clippers
The LA Clippers took a gamble in the 2023 offseason, bringing in ten-time NBA All-Star James Harden to pair with stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Their new "big three" was ultimately disappointing, but Harden has continued to shine in Hollywood.
Harden has had a great career, earning every accolade except a championship. The 2017-18 NBA MVP has dominated the league for years but continues to revolutionize his game to dominate in different ways.
The 35-year-old guard is one of the best scorers of this generation, averaging as much as 36.1 points per game in a season. While Harden has taken a step back scoring-wise, he continues to do enough to climb up the all-time ladder.
The Clippers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, setting Harden up for a historic night.
In the third quarter of Sunday's matchup, Harden scored his 26,711th career point, passing Oscar Robertson for 14th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
Harden is averaging 21.4 points per game this season, as he has averaged 20+ points per game in 12 of his last 13 seasons. His constant dominance on offense has been incredible, making his mark as one of the league's premier offensive talents.
Heading into Sunday's meeting, Harden sat 246 points behind Hakeem Olajuwon for 13th place on the all-time scoring list, as the 35-year-old guard has his next milestone in reach.
