All Clippers

James Harden Makes NBA History in Lakers vs Clippers

LA Clippers guard James Harden hit a new career milestone against the LA Lakers

Logan Struck

Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) points to a teammate on an inbounds pass during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) points to a teammate on an inbounds pass during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers took a gamble in the 2023 offseason, bringing in ten-time NBA All-Star James Harden to pair with stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Their new "big three" was ultimately disappointing, but Harden has continued to shine in Hollywood.

Harden has had a great career, earning every accolade except a championship. The 2017-18 NBA MVP has dominated the league for years but continues to revolutionize his game to dominate in different ways.

The 35-year-old guard is one of the best scorers of this generation, averaging as much as 36.1 points per game in a season. While Harden has taken a step back scoring-wise, he continues to do enough to climb up the all-time ladder.

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1)
Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Clippers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, setting Harden up for a historic night.

In the third quarter of Sunday's matchup, Harden scored his 26,711th career point, passing Oscar Robertson for 14th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Harden is averaging 21.4 points per game this season, as he has averaged 20+ points per game in 12 of his last 13 seasons. His constant dominance on offense has been incredible, making his mark as one of the league's premier offensive talents.

Heading into Sunday's meeting, Harden sat 246 points behind Hakeem Olajuwon for 13th place on the all-time scoring list, as the 35-year-old guard has his next milestone in reach.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News