James Harden Passes Lakers Kobe Bryant on Historic NBA List

James Harden has passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on a historic list

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Kobe Bryant is known as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. There are a plethora of scoring records that Bryant has accomplished that very few believed would ever be broken, until now. LA Clippers guard James Harden has broken one of Bryant's many records.

During the first half between the Clippers and Wizards, Harden put on an absolute clinic in the first half. During the first half alone, Harden put up 31 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal on 11/15 shooting from the field. Tonight, he passed Kobe Bryant for the most 30+ point halves in NBA history.

For as much criticism as James Harden receives, he doesn't receive anywhere near enough credit for both how good of a scorer he is and how much of floor raiser he is. Throughout his 16-season career, Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on 44/36/86 shooting from the field.

Without Kawhi Leonard, Harden has led the Clippers to an impressive 11-8 record while the team currently has a 23-point lead against the Washington Wizards. The Clippers have figured out ways to win without both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell due to Harden's leadership. The team's defense is one of the best in the NBA and that doesn't happen without his leadership.

As of right now, James Harden has 43 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on 59/64/91 shooting from the field.

