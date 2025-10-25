James Harden Reveals How Dillon Brooks' Trash Talk Affected Him vs Suns
The Los Angeles Clippers returned home to Intuit Dome after a shocking blowout loss to the Utah Jazz in their season opener, and it was an entirely different performance.
James Harden's explosive first-half performance wasn't just impressive, it was a wake-up call the veteran guard needed.
His 30-point masterclass led the Los Angeles Clippers to a commanding 129-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, bouncing back massively from their disastrous season-opening loss in Utah.
The performance placed Harden in familiar territory as one of the league's most dangerous scorers when he is locked in, and according to the former MVP, it was Phoenix's Dillon Brooks who provided that spark.
Brooks Unlocks Harden
Harden's message was clear after the game, and his performance backed it up. The 11-time All-Star erupted for 26 of his 30 points in the first half, leading an avalanche that saw the Clippers transform a nine-point deficit into a 16-point halftime advantage.
"Probably. He actually woke me up a little bit... I need it," Harden told reporters when asked if Brooks' trash talk fueled his second-quarter explosion.
The most devastating stretch for the Suns came late in the second quarter when Harden sank three consecutive three-pointers in a 37-second span, silencing both Brooks and the Suns' early momentum.
Collective Effort
The Clippers' blowout victory wasn't just about Harden's response to trash talk, however. Los Angeles' revamped roster showed the depth and chemistry that a lot expected out of the gates.
Kawhi Leonard looked rejuvenated after a rough opening night, dropping 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting while adding five rebounds and five assists.
The two-time Finals MVP's bounce-back performance was a great sign for the Clippers moving forward, especially while looking healthy.
Derrick Jones Jr. had a perfect shooting night off the bench, scoring 17 points without missing a single attempt, knocking down five three-pointers, and continuing to prove his spot in the starting lineup.
After trailing by 37 points in their humiliating 108-129 loss to Utah just two nights earlier, the Clippers made it clear they wouldn't accept another lackluster performance at Intuit Dome.
Los Angeles held Phoenix to just 29.2 percent shooting in the second quarter while hitting 66.7 percent on the opposite end, outscoring the Suns 38-23 in the frame.
For Harden, who continues to climb all-time ranks, Friday's performance was a reminder that even at 36 years old, he remains one of the league's most lethal scorers, especially when given proper motivation.
And as Dillon Brooks discovered, waking up Harden might not be the smartest strategy.