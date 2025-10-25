James Harden Reveals How Dillon Brooks' Trash Talk Affected Him vs Suns

Me: “Did this moment with Dillon Brooks fuel you at all?”



James Harden: “Probably. that's how he gets himself going. he talks to himself, he gets into you, he tries to alter the things that you're comfortable with. He actually woke me up a little bit. Like alright, come on,… https://t.co/LRQQZVblao pic.twitter.com/sNdnKmD8HF