James Harden's Bold Statement on Leaving Oklahoma City Thunder
It's been over 10 years since James Harden was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's a time period that's remembered for being a what-if. The OKC Thunder made their first and only trip to the NBA Finals when Harden was a member of the team, but he believes if he never left there would have been many more trips.
During an episode of the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Harden gave his thoughts on what would have happened if he never left the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Harden's eyes, the Thunder would have won multiple championships.
“If the Thunder would’ve stayed together instead of being broken up over $4 million, we would’ve won two chips at least — at the minimum,” Harden said.
When Harden was a member of the OKC Thunder, he wasn't the MVP-caliber player he is now, but rather a Sixth Man of the Year player. Harden believes that staying on the team would have likely stunted his growth as a player. However, he knew that evolution was coming regardless.
“Probably not," Harden said. "It’s hard to say, but I was eventually going to have to start starting because it was cracking. I did that because of the sacrifice for the team, and it made us better as a group. But by my fourth year, my swag was getting there, and I wasn’t no sixth man anymore. I already got that. But it was over $4 million. A blessing though because coming off the Finals, which I didn’t play… and then the Olympics, having the opportunity to be around all those vets, I go to my first year in Houston and go yaya.”
James Harden and Russell Westbrook never went to the NBA Finals again after their time on the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, both of them still have opportunities and moments ahead of them to try again.
