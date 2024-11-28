All Clippers

James Harden's Heartfelt Statement After 43-Point Game

LA Clippers star James Harden spoke after scoring 43 points against the Washington Wizards.

Joey Linn

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
/ Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, defeating the Washington Wizards in blowout fashion. James Harden led the way with 43 points for the Clippers, needing just three quarters to do so.

Harden had 31 of his 43 points in the first half, joining Lou Williams, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, and Austin Rivers as just the 6th Clippers player to achieve that feat. Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Harden directed the praise to his younger Clippers teammates who he said keep him young.

“I’m not old, but they make me feel young,” Harden said. “They push me, we work together, it’s a real team. I’m proud of the guys… A lot of games are gonna be different than others, but the mindset and mentality we have as a unit is very special. I’m proud of this team.”

This win improved the Clippers to 12-8 through their first 20 games, which few saw coming when it was announced that Kawhi Leonard would be sidelined to start the year. Harden is the engine that drives the Clippers offensively, but Ty Lue and the front office have done well to surround him with two-way players who fit well together.

The Clippers will now be off with the rest of the NBA for Thanksgiving before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

