James Harden's Statement on Kawhi Leonard's Injury Health
This month, Kawhi Leonard finally made his long-awaited return to the NBA after being injured since the first round of last year's NBA playoffs. However, even though Leonard's back, he's still not quite in the superstar form he was last season - it's going to take some time.
Through the three games Kawhi has played this season, he's averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 32/39/33 shooting from the field in 20.3 minutes a game. Despite the very slow start, Kawhi's teammates aren't concerned.
After the Clippers defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night, James Harden spoke about Kawhi's current injury health.
“He’s just working his way into conditioning-wise, playing-wise, flow of the game, like all of the above,” James Harden said. “He hadn’t had a training camp, preseason, none of that, so for us it’s just trying to make his job a lot easier.”
Even though Kawhi's numbers are very low right now on limited minutes, he himself believes that he's not being held back at all on the court. In Kawhi's eyes, there isn't anything on the court that he can't do right now that he typically could have in the past.
After having a very surprising start to the season, the Clippers have struggled a bit since Kawhi's return. It was to be expected, but hopefully, he can start getting back into shape before more losses start accumulating for the team.
