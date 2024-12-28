James Harden's Steph Curry, Lebron James Statement Goes Viral
When Steph Curry and LeBron James faced off on Christmas day, it was like a moment in time for NBA fans around the world. Regardless of what their team's records were, or how old the two players are, everyone stopped and appreciated that moment - even James Harden.
After the Clippers defeated the Warriors on Friday night, Harden gave his thoughts on watching the two iconic superstars play on Christmas. It was a conversation he actually had with Curry as the Clippers faced the Warriors.
"Me and Steph were just talking about that after the game as well. We like to hoop. Father time is undefeated," Harden said. "It’s a real thing, especially for some of us, somebody like us, and Lebron probably feels the same way. Like we love playing basketball, and that’s all we’ve done our entire lives. And we’re very good at it."
It's no secret that the hardest part about getting older is the injuries. It's something that every NBA player hears about, but always feels a different perspective towards when it actually happens to them.
"So it’s going to be difficult, and now we just have little nagging injuries that when you’re younger you probably just don’t get," Harden said. "But you get a little older, and it’s like, dang, my knee hurts a little bit. It’s weird, but it’s a part of life."
It's hard to imagine an NBA without players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and James Harden. Unfortunately, it's going to happen sooner than fans think, and that's why Harden wants fans to appreciate what they're experiencing now.
"We’re just going to continue to grind this thing out and continue to enjoy it, and I hope the fans and the people that really love the game of basketball can embrace and cherish these moments because once players like us are gone, you’ll never see it again," Harden said. "But we love the game and hope you guys do too."
The new era of NBA superstars may be here, but the older era are still the faces of the league.
