James Wiseman Gives Update on Injury Rehab

Injury updates on Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman have often been vague and uninformative. This has been inherent rather than intentional, as Wiseman's injury timeline has confused many, including Wiseman himself. Frustration surrounding this process has been prevalent, as Golden State is understandably eager to get their former 2nd-overall pick back on the court. On Wednesday morning, Wiseman himself indicated he is in the last stages of his rehab.

After his first 5-on-5 scrimmage, Wiseman told the media that "It went great. I got a couple dunks... I’m in the last stages [of rehab]... So I just gotta keep working." Wiseman added that he will likely spend some time in the G-League before returning to NBA action. Against the wishes of some, Golden State did not make a move for another center at the deadline. Wiseman's eventual return could determine whether or not that was the right decision.

At the beginning of February, head coach Steve Kerr said that there's a chance that Wiseman could be playing come playoff time; however, he clarified that the Warriors don't really know what to expect. It's been a rough start to James Wiseman's career, as the big man has played just 39 career games after going top-2 in the 2020 draft; however, the Warriors are still hopeful that he can be a key contributor for years to come.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade