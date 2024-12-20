Jason Kidd's Blunt Statement After Clippers vs Mavericks
The LA Clippers entered Dallas with the sole mission of taking down a shorthanded Mavericks team missing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While it seemed scary in the first half, the Clippers dominated in the second half to make sure the job got done.
While the Mavericks could have made excuses about being shorthanded against the Clippers, head coach Jason Kidd refused to take that route. His team was already facing a Clippers team missing their best player as well.
"They were a better team," Kidd said. "Clippers were better. We just couldn't get any stops there in the third and we couldn't make any shots. There's no excuse, no travel. Been home. Suit up the guys that can go, that group in that locker room plays hard. We just came up short."
Tonight's game saw Derrick Jones Jr.'s return to Dallas after being a part of the team that went to the NBA Finals last season. Despite being on an opposing team, Jason Kidd had nothing but love for his former player.
“Derrick was a big part of our success last year,” Kidd said. “He made us a little bit more athletic, he could guard one-through-five, he shot the three well for us, and he’s a pro. We’re happy for his new contract. Unfortunately, he’s on the other side, but the Clippers got a pro.”
The Clippers and Mavericks have a rematch on Saturday night and it remains to be seen if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be available for that game, but one would imagine the entire team will be looking for revenge.
