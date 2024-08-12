Jaylen Brown Shares Hilarious Video of Blake Griffin at Celtics Player's Wedding
Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin announced his retirement from basketball earlier this summer. An LA Clippers legend, Griffin spent eight seasons in Los Angeles after being selected first-overall in the 2009 NBA draft.
Griffin ended his career with the Boston Celtics in 2023, serving as a veteran leader and role player off their bench before calling it a career. Building a strong bond with his Celtics teammates, Griffin still has a relationship with many of them, including guard Payton Pritchard.
In a post on X, 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown shared a hilarious video of Griffin officiating Pritchard's wedding:
In the video, Griffin could be heard making the attendees laugh with some lighthearted jokes. With a passion for comedy, Griffin has done stand up comedy along with work on different comedy films. Bringing those vibes to the Celtics last season, Griffin was always the veteran who kept the team loose.
In addition to his role as a veteran leader, Griffin had a strong impact on the court for Boston as well.
Pritchard was one of the players openly advocating for Griffin to return to Boston last season, but the five-time All-NBA forward was done playing.
"We begged him to," Pritchard said when asked during the season why Griffin was no longer playing. "We've been begging him to."
The Celtics ended up winning the NBA championship, which would have been really cool to see Griffin be a part of.
