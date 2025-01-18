JJ Redick Reveals Anthony Davis Injury Updated for Lakers-Clippers
While the battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers has typically always been at Crytpo.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), the Clippers' move to Inglewood now gives the teams distinct home-court advantages when they face off. When the Lakers travel to Intuit Dome on Sunday night, the winner of the contest will walk away with the higher conference seeding.
Under first-year head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers have found themselves relying on the strong play of their top three scorers every night. On Friday, Austin Reaves carried the load by scoring 38 points in a narrow win over the Brooklyn Nets. As for their leading scorer Anthony Davis, who was sidelined last night, Redick provided an update on his status for Sunday.
Redick says he expects both Davis and mid-season acquisition Dorian Finney-Smith to make a return to the lineup for Sunday's contest. While Davis was just sidelined for the contest against Brooklyn, Finney-Smith also missed the prior contest due to personal issues.
After starting the season averaging 28.4 points and 11.6 rebounds over his first 18 games, Davis has cooled down since averaging 23.3 points and 12.2 rebounds in his last 18 games.
Both teams will enter Sunday's contest with similar records, with them each being at 14-6 home and entering 6-4 in their last 10 games. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM PST on NBA TV.
