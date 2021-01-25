Sources: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be out for a week for COVID-19 contact tracing

The Clippers will be very undermanned as their schedule gets harder.

The Clippers were arguably playing the best basketball in the NBA, with a seven-game winning streak and has the best record in the league, with a realistic chance of obtaining the first seed.

Unfortunately, that may all come to a screeching halt. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both will not be playing against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow due to "Health and Safety Protocols". They will not be flying to Atlanta with the team.

AllClippers can confirm through sources that both players may miss until the end of the week due to COVID-19 contact tracing. That's a really big blow for the Clippers if that ends up being the case. That means the Clippers would be without Leonard and George against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

These are all games the Clippers would be the favorites in if the duo were playing. There's still a chance that they could beat these teams without them, but it'll definitely be an uphill battle where role players will need breakout performances.

Just today, Leonard was a nominee for the NBA's Player of the Week. He averaged 32.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals on 55/38/100 shooting splits. He led the Clippers to a 3-0 record.

The team isn't just missing Leonard and George though, they'll also be missing Patrick Beverley. Things could potentially get very ugly, very quickly for the Clippers.

There's a chance that the two may play before the end of the week, similar to what happened with Zion Williamson. However, I'm being told the trajectory is that they'll be out until the end of the week.