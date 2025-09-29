Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Aspiration Investigation Allegations
The LA Clippers' 2025 offseason has been completely overshadowed by allegations that they used Aspiration to circumvent the salary cap. The Clippers are being accused of using this third-party company, which was also a team sponsor and invested in by Steve Ballmer, to indirectly pay Kawhi Leonard an extra $28 million than what was on his contract through a "no-show job" endorsement deal.
This situation started spreading through NBA media like wildfire in early September, and more details continue to surface. While the Clippers, especially executive Lawrence Frank and owner Steve Ballmer, continue to deny these allegations of any foul play, the situation undoubtedly raises some red flags, and the NBA is currently investigating it.
Kawhi Leonard speaks
For the first time since these allegations came to light, Kawhi Leonard has voiced his opinion. During Monday's media day, Leonard was asked about the investigation, and of course, he also welcomed the league to investigate.
"The NBA is going to do their job, none of us did no wrongdoings. That's it. We invite the investigation. It's not going to be a distraction for me or the rest of the team," Leonard said.
The 34-year-old star is entering his 14th season in the NBA and sixth with the Clippers. With a new-look roster of offseason additions like Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, the Clippers cannot afford too many distractions around Leonard heading into training camp.
Leonard also talked more directly about the deal with Aspiration, saying that he knew what his contract was.
"I understand the full contract and the services I had to do. I don't deal with conspiracies or the clickbait analyst or journalism that's going on," Leonard said. "That's what it is."
Leonard also hammered the idea about how this all happened a few years ago, in a way that clouds his memory, as he does not remember how much money he was owed by Aspiration by the time they went bankrupt, but he did say that he was never paid the full amount that he was guaranteed.
Fans are patiently waiting for the NBA to conduct its investigation into the matter and are growing a bit worried, but Leonard, Ballmer, and Frank are all confident that this will blow over and the organization will not receive any punishment. Of course, there is not much else they should say in this situation, and for Leonard, especially, he is likely just focusing on the upcoming NBA season.