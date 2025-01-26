Kawhi Leonard's Absurd Layup in Clippers-Bucks Goes VIral
Kawhi Leonard has only been back for seven games this season, but he's already starting to remind the NBA world of who exactly he is.
Throughout Leonard's injury recovery, he dealt with a plethora of harsh criticism, with some even saying that he should retire. Despite that, after his return on January 4, he's showing everyone what he's capable of, one game at a time. Saturday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks was the perfect example.
During the third quarter against the Bucks, Leonard hit an absurd layup, displaying both his handles and his athleticism.
The clip was posted all over social media, gathering over 4,000 likes on Instagram in under 10 minutes.
Through 24 minutes, Leonard put up 18 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds on 47.1% shooting from the field. He struggled shooting from deep throughout the night, only shooting 28.6%. Unfortunately for the Clippers, Leonard continues to have a 24-minute restriction and reached that limit by the start of the fourth quarter against Milwaukee.
It remains to be seen when Leonard will be able to play fourth-quarter minutes for the Clippers, but he's slowly getting there game-by-game. The team clearly does not want to rush him after waiting so long for Leonard to return from his right knee injury recovery.
The LA Clippers' next opponent is the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.
