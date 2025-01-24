Kawhi Leonard's First Dunk Since Injury Return Goes Viral
It's hard to believe, but Kawhi Leonard's first dunk of the 2024-25 NBA season came on January 23, 2025 against the Washington Wizards.
After missing months of action due to a knee injury, Leonard finally returned to action on January 4, 2025 against the Atlanta Hawks. He had been missing in action since Game 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.
It took six games, but Leonard finally had his first dunk since 2024.
For Clipper fans, it's a huge moment to see Leonard feel comfortable enough to dunk the ball again. For months, there were concerns if Leonard could even play basketball again prior to his return. Not only has he returned, but he's starting to show more and more like himself each and every game.
On January 19 against the Lakers, Leonard put up 19 points and 4 assists on 69.2% shooting from the field in only 24 minutes. On January 15 against the Nets, Leonard put up 23 points and 2 rebounds on 72.7% shooting from the field. Due to his injury management, Leonard did not play in the team's last two games against the Bulls and Celtics because of them being back-to-backs.
It's going to take some time for Kawhi Leonard to return to the superstar that fans remember him being, but it's clear that he's progressing. Even though Leonard still has a 24-minute restriction on the court, he's making a legitimate impact on the court in those minutes.
