All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Status for Clippers-Grizzlies

The LA Clippers have released their injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joey Linn

Feb 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Feb 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been out all season with right knee injury recovery. Trending towards a return, Leonard progressed to full contact five on five practice earlier this month. Ty Lue continues to communicate with reporters that Leonard is progressing well and checking all the necessary boxes before returning to game action.

The Clippers are facing Memphis Grizzlies on Monday to finish off a three-game road trip. Playing some of the best basketball in the NBA, Memphis enters this game with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 20-9. Following this contest against Memphis, the Clippers will head home to host the Golden State Warriors on December 27.

Kawhi Leonard
Jan 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Releasing their injury report for Monday’s game against Memphis, the Clippers have ruled Leonard out. While he did travel with the Clippers for the first time this season, Leonard was not expected to play. The team will return home after this game and have three days off before hosting Golden State in what could be Leonard’s season debut. 

The Clippers have done well in Leonard’s absence, and his teammates are excited from his return. 

“Great,” James Harden said of Leonard being back at practice. “It’s Kawhi Leonard. We’re gonna be more excited to have him when we full practice… He’s inching his way back towards the court… Whenever he’s ready, we’re ready for him.”

Lue has shared similar thoughts, saying at a recent practice, “It raised our energy. Just for our guys to see him on the floor brought a juice to our team. We needed that jolt.”

While Leonard remains out on Monday, his return is near.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News