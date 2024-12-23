Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Status for Clippers-Grizzlies
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been out all season with right knee injury recovery. Trending towards a return, Leonard progressed to full contact five on five practice earlier this month. Ty Lue continues to communicate with reporters that Leonard is progressing well and checking all the necessary boxes before returning to game action.
The Clippers are facing Memphis Grizzlies on Monday to finish off a three-game road trip. Playing some of the best basketball in the NBA, Memphis enters this game with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 20-9. Following this contest against Memphis, the Clippers will head home to host the Golden State Warriors on December 27.
Releasing their injury report for Monday’s game against Memphis, the Clippers have ruled Leonard out. While he did travel with the Clippers for the first time this season, Leonard was not expected to play. The team will return home after this game and have three days off before hosting Golden State in what could be Leonard’s season debut.
The Clippers have done well in Leonard’s absence, and his teammates are excited from his return.
“Great,” James Harden said of Leonard being back at practice. “It’s Kawhi Leonard. We’re gonna be more excited to have him when we full practice… He’s inching his way back towards the court… Whenever he’s ready, we’re ready for him.”
Lue has shared similar thoughts, saying at a recent practice, “It raised our energy. Just for our guys to see him on the floor brought a juice to our team. We needed that jolt.”
While Leonard remains out on Monday, his return is near.
