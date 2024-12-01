Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Nuggets
The LA Clippers face off against the Denver Nuggets in what should be a thrilling matchup. Almost every time these two teams meet, something exciting happens on the court. Tonight will be the second matchup of their regular season series.
The last time the Clippers and Nuggets faced off resulted in a surprising 109-104 win for LA on October 26. The LA Clippers did not have Kawhi Leonard available in that battle, and it looks like they won't be having him for this one either.
The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Nuggets due to a right knee injury recovery. Leonard has not practiced with the Clippers yet and continues to remain out indefinitely.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue gave an injury update on Leonard earlier this week that sounded promising.
"He's been able to get on the court and do some things on the court, which is good for us," Lue said. "So just still checking every box, making sure that he's doing the right things and his workouts are really good and making sure we don't let him get to the next step until he checks those boxes, so our medical staff has done a great job with that, making sure that we make sure he's 100% when he comes back.”
The LA Clippers face off against the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade