Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Rockets
The LA Clippers have been one of the most resilient teams in the NBA this season, capable of putting up fights against anyone in the league. If there's one team that seems to have their number though, it's the Houston Rockets.
Houston has already defeated the Clippers twice this season, with both wins being in convincing fashion. In both of those matchups, LA didn't have their superstar Kawhi Leonard available to play. Unfortunately for the Clippers, it looks like tonight won't be any different either.
The Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Houston Rockets due to a right knee injury recovery. Leonard has not played in any of the Clippers' 24 games this season and has not participated in practice yet. However, he's starting on-court ramp-ups and has been seen doing his own workouts during practice.
The history between the Clippers and Rockets has been a very strange turn of events the past few seasons. LA had a nine-game winning streak against Houston that was snapped on April 14, in what was a throwaway game before the playoffs. Since then, the Rockets have looked like they've absolutely owned the Clippers and that it's simply become a bad matchup for LA. However, if the Clippers win tonight, that narrative will be completely thrown out the window.
The LA Clippers and Houston Rockets face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight
