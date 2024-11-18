Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Warriors
The LA Clippers face off against the Golden State Warriors tonight in a rough second night of a back-to-back tonight. Unfortunately for the Clippers, it's looking like they'll remain shorthanded.
The last time these two teams faced off in October saw Ivica Zubac put up a monstrous game of 23 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 10/19 shooting from the field. The Clippers will need Zubac to do more of the same again tonight, especially with Looney not playing for the Warriors.
Similar to their first encounter, the LA Clippers will be missing Kawhi Leonard again tonight. The Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Golden State Warriors due to a right knee injury recovery. Leonard has not practiced with the Clippers and remains out indefinitely. Head coach Ty Lue has given some weekly updates about the superstar player, which will likely happen again this week.
The Golden State Warriors have only suffered two losses so far this season, and one of those losses was against the LA Clippers. If anything, the Warriors are even better than they were in October, while the Clippers have started recently struggling.
It's going to take a total team effort by the Clippers to win tonight against the Warriors. The margin for LA is very slim, so those unforced turnovers can't happen. At the same time, LA is really going to have to bring it defensively.
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
