Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder
The LA Clippers are still looking for their first win at Intuit Dome. Beginning the season 0-3 at their new arena, the Clippers have gotten both of their wins on the road. Changing that on Saturday will be very difficult, as the Clippers are hosting the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder, who are led by former Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, have started the season 5-0. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-0) have more wins without a loss to begin this season.
Making matters even more difficult for the Clippers, star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss his sixth-straight game to start the season. This is not unexpected, but it has been made official by the team via their injury report.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters at Tuesday’s practice that Leonard would be out for that upcoming back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. Lue did not provide an update beyond that, aside from saying Leonard continues to progress. Missing that back-to-back, as Lue stated, Leonard now remains out against OKC.
There is no real indication on when Leonard will return. The Clippers are tasked with staying afloat in a very difficult Western Conference until they get their best player back on the court.
The Clippers and Thunder will begin play at 7:30 PM PT at Intuit Dome on Saturday.
