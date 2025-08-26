Kawhi Leonard's New International Appearance Has NBA Fans Talking
Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is the latest NBA star to take a trip to Asia this offseason. Leonard first landed in Chengdu, China, for a series of appearances that garnered a significant response from fans across social media.
Leonard announced plans for his late-summer tour of Asia on the 22nd of last month, his first scheduled visit to the continent since traveling to China for some promotional events for Jordan Brand while he was still a San Antonio Spur in 2017. Now that Leonard has finally returned, it appears his visit has lived up to the hype for his huge foreign fan base.
One video in particular, showing Kawhi receiving a Wing Chun lesson, got a list of humorous responses on X. For those unaware, Wing Chun is a form of Chinese martial arts primarily known for rapid-fire striking.
"Kawhi the funniest dude in the league without even trying," @MapleBruin replied.
"He so nonchalant with it 😭😭😭😭," @BolWrld wrote.
"I've had a running joke for years that Kahwi, because he's so quiet and protective of his personal life, has this litany of Renaissance Man hobbies that no one knows about, and I might be more right than I realized," @jdmann added.
Embracing The Next Generation
Shortly after Leonard announced his Asian tour to wrap up the offseason, he hopped on a video call with Portland Trail Blazers No. 15 overall pick Yang Hansen. Hansen, a Shandong native, was the third Chinese player ever selected in the NBA draft and the first since center Yi Jianlian in 2007.
Leonard gave Hansen some pointers and even expressed interest in meeting up with the young player while he's in China.
"Once you get a few games under your belt, it'll slow down," Leonard said. "I'm going to be coming out there on the 24th. Can you give me some phrases? I'm excited. How you talk trash? I need some lessons for that. If you've got some free time, let's get in the gym, have some shooting contests. When I head out there, I'm gonna hit you up."
There have not been any updates on this potential meetup between Leonard and Hansen, but it would be a cool opportunity for the young NBA player to get in the gym with someone who is a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer and one of the few great two-way players in the long history of professional basketball.
