Kawhi Leonard’s Official Injury Status for Clippers-Mavericks

The LA Clippers have released their injury report against the Dallas Mavericks.

Joey Linn

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center.
Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are facing off on Thursday and Saturday in a rematch of last year’s opening round playoff series. Winning that series in six games, Dallas took advantage of the Clippers being without Kawhi Leonard for four of those games, and being significantly limited in the two games he did play.

Leonard has been out all season with right knee injury recovery, but is making strong progress towards a return. Practicing fully with the Clippers on Wednesday, Leonard participated in five-on-five action before traveling with the team to Dallas. The Clippers will face the Mavericks twice before playing the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

While Leonard traveled with the team, he will not play on this road trip. The Clippers have officially ruled him out for Thursday’s game against Dallas, and Ty Lue told reporters on Wednesday he will not play on the road trip.

December 27 against the Golden State Warriors feels like a possible season debut for Leonard. The Clippers have three days off between Monday’s game against Memphis and that game against Golden State, which would give Leonard more opportunities to practice with the team.

Should everything stay on this current trajectory, Leonard’s season debut should not be far away. Until then, the Clippers will continue relying on James Harden and the rest of their roster to stack wins.

Joey Linn
